Fairmont hip hop artist and farm owner team up for community garden

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — Standing together at Emerald Farms Sunday, Fairmont hip-hop artist TK Blockstar and Missy Burdette unveiled their vision for a community garden at the site.

Located just past Barrackville on the Husky Highway, Blockstar plans to bring the community garden to life this year at Burdette’s farm.

“I have a lot of land that can be used and it’s not being used, so I’m really glad that someone wants to,” Burdette said. “There’s a lot to be learned, and I’m glad — a lot to be gained for everybody that wants to be here, I think.”

