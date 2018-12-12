Fairmont dancer lives out dream of becoming New York City Rockette

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MANHATTAN – As she looks off the stage at an audience of more than 6,000 people, Sophie Silnicki keeps her mind focused on the moves.

Silnicki has been dancing since she was just 18 months old. She remembers her training in her mother’s Fairmont dance studio, Movements in Dance, as she takes the stage as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall.

“I started dancing at my mom’s dance school,” Silnicki said. “When I was older, I moved to San Francisco and trained at San Francisco Ballet School, so it’s been a long road of hard work that finally paid off to get this job, which is wonderful.”

