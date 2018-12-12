Latest News:
By December 12, 2018 Read More →

Fairmont dancer lives out dream of becoming New York City Rockette

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Sophie Silnicki preparing her look for her next performance as a Rocket at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
(Submitted photo)

The Radio City Rockettes pose for the grand finale of the Christmas Spectacular show.
(Submitted photo)

MANHATTAN – As she looks off the stage at an audience of more than 6,000 people, Sophie Silnicki keeps her mind focused on the moves.

Silnicki has been dancing since she was just 18 months old. She remembers her training in her mother’s Fairmont dance studio, Movements in Dance, as she takes the stage as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall.

“I started dancing at my mom’s dance school,” Silnicki said. “When I was older, I moved to San Francisco and trained at San Francisco Ballet School, so it’s been a long road of hard work that finally paid off to get this job, which is wonderful.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.