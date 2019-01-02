Fairmont-area nonprofits look ahead to upcoming year

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Leaders of a few nonprofits in Marion County took Monday to reflect on the accomplishments they achieved during the past year, and spoke of upcoming missions for 2019.

Learning Options Inc., an education enrichment service in Fairmont, held several new programs, all aimed at educating its base of students in grades kindergarten through 12 in innovative ways.

“We have been doing a new math program, it’s a math enrichment program we’re doing at Monongah Elementary,” Mary Ellen Sullivan, founder and education director of Learning Options, said. “We held our world language program, which was an exploration of different languages and cultures around the world – we did four months of that and we’re hoping to continue that program in the summer.”

