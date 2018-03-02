All eyes on Senate: W.Va. schools remain closed as lawmakers weigh options

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Schools in all of the state’s 55 counties are closed once again today, the seventh day of the work stoppage.

“Based upon our survey of employees, we do not believe we can offer a quality instructional environment and will not be able to provide proper supervision on Friday of this week,” a statement from Mercer County schools said Thursday afternoon. “Therefore, all schools in Mercer County will be closed on Friday, March 2.”

Reasons given for the continued strike center on action pending in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA), American Federation of Teachers (AFT)-West Virginia and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association announced an agreement on a 5 percent pay raise for all public school personnel and a 3 percent raise for other state employees.

