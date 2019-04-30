Eyeing 2020, Capito seeks six more years in Senate
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is seeking six more years atop her perch as West Virginia’s ranking Republican lawmaker.
Aiming to curb health care costs, build a wall along the southern U.S. border, and create and maintain employment opportunities to anchor young people in West Virginia, Capito said she has amplified the state’s voice on the national stage and will continue to do so.
“I think I’ve shown myself to be listening to my constituents — my fellow West Virginians — to things that are important to them: jobs, the opioid crisis, broadband, infrastructure,” she said. “I’m placed well in my committees to be effective. I’ve been able to reshape the appropriations process, as much as you can without earmarks, to favor some of the projects we have in West Virginia.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail