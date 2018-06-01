Extermination services take on West Virginia’s swarm season

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Ron Martin has seen it a hundred times.

Every year, as the weather heats up, the animals and pests from the outdoors swarm their ways into houses, making people’s homes their own. And he and his company are the ones they call to get them out.

“Termites, that’s what start swarming,” Martin, sales inspector for Pest Management Services Inc., said. “If it starts to warm up early, they’ll start swarming pretty heavily around late March into late May. At the very latest I’ve seen termite swarms in June, and that’s when most of the time folks find out that they have termites, is when they see a swarm.”

