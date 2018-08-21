Experts: Coal’s decline imminent, with or without Trump’s regulatory changes
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A little more than two years ago, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump came to Charleston for a rally and made a promise to West Virginia’s coal miners:
“We’re going to put the miners back to work, we’re going to put the miners back to work. We’re gonna get those mines back open,” Trump said in 2016.
As the Trump administration continues to promise a rebound to the coal industry by walking back Obama administration rules, experts say those regulatory rollbacks still will not prompt a resurgence of the industry.
Trump is expected to announce plans to roll back Obama-era regulations on coal-fired power plants at a Charleston rally Tuesday night, where he’s scheduled to stump for Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for U.S. Senate. The Trump administration’s rules most likely would leave it up to states to handle emission standards, giving coal plants an incentive to stay open longer.
