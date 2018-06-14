Expert: West Virginia economic rebound will take time

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia University economist predicts the state won’t return to its 2012 level of employment until 2022.

John Deskins, an associate professor of economics and director of WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economics, spoke Monday about economic enablers at the WVU Academic Media Day.

West Virginia’s economy has been growing again for the past 18 months, but its rate still lags behind national growth. For that reason, he said, “We shouldn’t lose our sense of urgency.”