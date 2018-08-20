Expert weighs in on potential effects of Rockwool facility in Eastern Panhandle

By CLARISSA COTTRILL and JOSH KELLEY

The Journal

RANSON, W.Va. — Since July, concerned citizens from Jefferson County and beyond have spoken out at local government meetings against the impending Rockwool facility and its potential impacts on residents’ health and the environment, but one state expert has weighed in on the issue.

According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Air Quality Report, the chemicals to potentially be emitted from the two 21-story tall smoke stacks include formaldehyde, sulfur-dioxide, lead, carbon monoxide, soot, large and small particulate matter and sulfuric acid.

While there has been public outcry, the actual effects of these emissions are up in the air, according to West Virginia University Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Michael McCawley.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/08/expert-weighs-in-on-potential-effects-of-rockwool-facility/

See more from The Journal