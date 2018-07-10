Expert says human trafficking rising in West Virginia
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Human trafficking is on the rise in West Virginia and it appears to have a direct correlation to the opioid epidemic, according to an official with the “Just Ask Prevention Project.”
Bill Woolf, executive director of the project and a retired police detective with the Fairfax County Police Department in northern Virginia, was at the Hampton Inn in Barboursville on Monday to train hotel workers, various law enforcement agencies and others in the region on the crime of human trafficking.
“Human trafficking has become the second largest criminal enterprise in the world and quickly growing,” Woolf said. “With the opioid epidemic threatening so many in our communities across the country, the direct correlation it to human trafficking is a major concern.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/expert-human-trafficking-rising-in-wv/article_f616f558-6afa-5ec1-b825-fccd4a25e509.html
