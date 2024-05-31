Expanded WV Bigfoot Festival returns June 27 through 29

Braxton Citizens’ News

SUTTON, W.Va. — This year’s marks the fourth year that the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival has been held in Braxton County. The festival has been founded and operated by the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, in Downtown Sutton since 2021.

This year’s festival will be held on Thursday June 27 through Saturday June 29 and will be hosted at Holly-Gray Park just outside of town on Airport Road. This year’s event will host over a dozen special guests and speakers including Dr. Jeff Meldrum, most of the crew from the TV show “Mountain Monsters,” and even Turtleman!

The festival is closing registration soon for vendors and has approximately 150 vendor spaces already reserved. There will be over a dozen food trucks, live music, games, workshops, and meet and greet opportunities.

Entry fee is $10 per standard vehicle which will make this event very affordable for the whole family.

“This is by far the largest event we’ve ever hosted” said David Petolicchio, co-founder of the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum. “We have over 20,000 event responses so far and we expect a lot more by the end of June.”

