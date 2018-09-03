Exhibit showcases history of South Charleston’s former Naval Ordnance Plant
By JENNIFER GARDNER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving his moving truck into the area for the first time last year, Kyle Warmack noticed something “huge” as he looped around South Charleston on Interstate 64.
“As you curve around, you see the sign,” Warmack said. “It reads ‘South Charleston Industrial Park.’ I laughed to myself and said ‘Whatever that is, it didn’t start life as an industrial park.’ ”
Now, a year later, Warmack stands beside the several large buildings, next to railroad tracks and shops, in the center of the three shipping containers he’s using to form an exhibit about the site. It’s now the Gestamp plant, and used to be the South Charleston Stamping Plant.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_county/exhibit-showcases-history-of-south-charleston-s-former-naval-ordnance/article_57601d7c-8589-5c94-bae5-0d9c9b1d567d.html
