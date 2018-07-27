Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court administrator describes Loughry’s expenses, acrimony
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former administrator of the West Virginia Supreme Court said he did not make any threats to the five sitting justices when he was fired in January 2017.
Former administrator Steve Canterbury said he only wondered aloud if he should go to the press about what he knew about the court during his testimony in an investigation into possible impeachment of West Virginia Supreme Court justices.
Thursday marked the fifth day that members of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee heard testimony and reviewed evidence, considering if any of the court’s four remaining justices committed an impeachable offense under the state’s constitution. Justice Menis Ketchum announced his resignation the day before the impeachment proceedings began, saying it would be effective Friday.
