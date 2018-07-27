Latest News:
By July 27, 2018 Read More →

Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court administrator describes Loughry’s expenses, acrimony

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Steve Canterbury, former administrator for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, answers questions from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former administrator of the West Virginia Supreme Court said he did not make any threats to the five sitting justices when he was fired in January 2017.

Former administrator Steve Canterbury said he only wondered aloud if he should go to the press about what he knew about the court during his testimony in an investigation into possible impeachment of West Virginia Supreme Court justices.

Thursday marked the fifth day that members of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee heard testimony and reviewed evidence, considering if any of the court’s four remaining justices committed an impeachable offense under the state’s constitution. Justice Menis Ketchum announced his resignation the day before the impeachment proceedings began, saying it would be effective Friday.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/ex-supreme-court-administrator-describes-loughry-s-expenses-acrimony/article_e519ae69-632c-5111-a05c-83b30f24ce39.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.