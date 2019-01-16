Latest News:
Everyone’s ‘Tidying Up:’ Netflix show sparks uptick in donations to Goodwill

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

Greg Hughes sorts through donations in the bay area of Goodwill Retail & Donation Center Tuesday in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Lori Wolfe)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Netflix has people cleaning out their closets, cluttered rooms and garages, and Goodwill is seeing a huge wave of donations in the Tri-State area.

Local Goodwill officials attribute much of the uptick in donations to the recently released series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” a minimalist home and life improvement show based on the popular 2014 book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and starring the book’s author, Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo.

“We believe this show has made an impact on our January donations so far this year,” said Gina Browning, director of marketing, public awareness and social media for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. in Huntington. “We are not only getting more items, we are getting more high-quality items as well.”

