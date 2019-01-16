Everyone’s ‘Tidying Up:’ Netflix show sparks uptick in donations to Goodwill
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Netflix has people cleaning out their closets, cluttered rooms and garages, and Goodwill is seeing a huge wave of donations in the Tri-State area.
Local Goodwill officials attribute much of the uptick in donations to the recently released series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” a minimalist home and life improvement show based on the popular 2014 book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and starring the book’s author, Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo.
“We believe this show has made an impact on our January donations so far this year,” said Gina Browning, director of marketing, public awareness and social media for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. in Huntington. “We are not only getting more items, we are getting more high-quality items as well.”
