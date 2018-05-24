‘Every victim counts’ with changes to West Virginia human trafficking laws

By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia law surrounding the issue of human trafficking has changed significantly over the last year.

J. Robert Leslie, West Virginia senior deputy attorney general, said Tuesday evening during a panel discussion on human trafficking that West Virginia’s law on human trafficking is brand new, which went into effect on July 31.

“Before that, we had a law that called itself a human trafficking law,” Leslie said. “Quite frankly, the penalty did not match the heinousness of the crime–you could get a ticket for it.