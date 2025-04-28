Latest News, WVPA Updates and Alerts

Eric Cravey named editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and Register-Herald

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Eric Cravey, editor of the Times West Virginian, has broadened his responsibilities to regional editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and The Register-Herald in Beckley.

The newspapers’ regional publisher, Terri Hale, announced Cravey’s new role in southern West Virginia. He has served as editor of the Times West Virginian of Fairmont for six years.

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/eric-cravey-named-editor-of-the-bluefield-daily-telegraph-and-register-herald/article_719ea080-7281-4959-b80c-f6cbcb440d1f.html

