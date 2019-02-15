EPA to crack down on DuPont chemicals, but timeline unclear
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The federal government plans to crack down on a chemical made and used at DuPont’s Washington Works plant south of Parkersburg, but officials aren’t exactly sure when that will happen.
Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, unveiled the agency’s plan to review Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) — chemicals used in the country since the 1940s and linked to cancer, and developmental and immunological effects.
Wheeler described the announcement as “historic” and “groundbreaking,” and said he wants to “close the gap on the science as quickly as possible.”
