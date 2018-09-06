EPA approves West Virginia water improvement plan

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Wednesday that it has approved and will help with a plan to spend more than $50 million in wastewater treatment improvements and upgrades in the Mountain State.

The improvements will include $2.7 million to Mount Hope for the construction of a two million gallon stormwater flow equalization tank and nearly $7.5 million to Oceana for the upgrade of the existing wastewater treatment plant and pump stations.

“This federal-state partnership is critically important to achieving President Trump’s goal of improving our nation’s water infrastructure,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a news release. “All Americans deserve clean and safe water, and the revolving loan program will greatly benefit West Virginia communities in need of new or upgraded water infrastructure.”

