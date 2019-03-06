Entsorga renewable resource recovery facility expected to run at full capacity near end of spring 2019

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — BioHiTech Global, Inc. — a technology and services company that provides sustainable waste management solutions — has initiated operations at the nation’s first HEBioT renewable resource recovery facility located in Martinsburg.

The company successfully completed the first phase of plant commissioning including the facility’s reception area, overhead bridge cranes and its primary mechanical sorting equipment. BioHiTech has begun the next phase of plant commissioning and progressing operations, which includes receiving limited amounts of waste and beginning runs of its patented, high-efficiency mechanical and biological treatment process, “HEBioT Process,” for producing an EPA-recognized solid recovered fuel. The limited processing runs are expected to result in the production of solid recovered fuel in the coming weeks with the facility reaching full operations early in the second quarter of 2019.

The Martinsburg facility is expected to generate $7 million of high-margin revenue annually while diverting as much as 80 percent of the waste that enters the facility from landfills. The majority of the waste, to be delivered as feedstock to the facility, is covered under a 10-year, put-or-pay agreement with a local waste hauler owned by Gold Medal Group, a regional waste management services company backed by Kinderhook Industries.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal