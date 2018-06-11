Employment Opportunity: The Register-Herald of Beckley looking for designer/graphic artist

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Register-Herald in Beckley, WV, is looking for a designer/graphic artist who can work newspaper and magazine pages.

“If you can build graphics and create illustrations, great. Passion, skills and a collaborative spirit will align you with the folks in our shop. Copy editing and news judgment are big pluses. Ours is a diverse newsroom,” said J. Damon Cain, executive editor.

“The successful candidate will not just maintain our newly minted redesign in both newspaper and magazine pages, but will also help us evolve. We believe in design discipline but not status quo. We believe it taking calculated risks. You will be taking the place of a designer who was named Designer of the Year in our company of over 100 newspapers. One of our magazines, South, was named Magazine of the Year as well, and one of our reporters was named Reporter of the Year,” Cain said. “In addition to the daily paper, we also have oversight of three weekly papers and our website. We do our work in InDesign. Your workweek will include a Saturday or a Sunday and nights. This is an early-career level position. We are looking at freshly minted college grads and those with up to a couple of years’ experience. If you are a more experienced designer and are looking for a stable work environment, this is the place.”

If interested, submit a cover letter, resume and a half dozen work samples to J. Damon Cain, executive editor, at dcain@register-herald.com. We are looking to fill this position ASAP.