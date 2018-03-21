Emoji-themed float leaves Concord University professor unemployed

By ANASTASIIA VOROBEVA

For the Princeton Times

ATHENS, W.Va. — Instead of making the holidays merry and bright, one piece of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade reportedly struck a sour chord and allegedly left a Concord University professor without a job mid-semester.

Many CU students struggled with news that tenured arts professor and the chair of arts department Jack Sheffler was terminated suddenly Feb. 6 and escorted off of The Campus Beautiful, with a limited amount of time to remove his belongings from his office.

In the aftermath of the firing, confused whispers grew into online protests, and students and staffers alike guessed at reasons behind the professor’s mid-semester termination. As anger grew, social media postings addressed the school administration’s unusual decision, and various reports circulated as time passed in Sheffler’s absence.

Read the entire article: http://www.ptonline.net/news/local_news/emoji-themed-float-leaves-professor-unemployed/article_abde3e19-1687-5fdf-bc5a-b1f2c51fd732.html

