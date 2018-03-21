Latest News:
Emoji-themed float leaves Concord University professor unemployed

By ANASTASIIA VOROBEVA

For the Princeton Times

Former Concord University art professor and Fine Arts Division Chair Jack Sheffler stands on Vermillion Street, just off of CU campus Thursday morning, after getting a phone call from a CU Police officer advising him he was getting very close to being on campus. Sheffler was terminated from his post at CU on Feb. 6 after allegedly committing a host of wrongs listed in an official letter from the school, but the real wrongdoing that allegedly cost him his job was completing a float at President Kendra Boggess’ request for Princeton Community Hospital. When the emoji-themed product reportedly fell short of expectations, CU saw fit to fire Sheffler in early February, reporting that he had violated his contract and committed a variety of forms of misconduct. As such, Sheffler has been ordered to vacate his campus housing and banned from campus property.
(Princeton Times photo by Anastasiia Vorobeva.

ATHENS, W.Va.  — Instead of making the holidays merry and bright, one piece of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade reportedly struck a sour chord and allegedly left a Concord University professor without a job mid-semester.

Many CU students struggled with news that tenured arts professor and the chair of arts department Jack Sheffler was terminated suddenly Feb. 6 and escorted off of The Campus Beautiful, with a limited amount of time to remove his belongings from his office.

In the aftermath of the firing, confused whispers grew into online protests, and students and staffers alike guessed at reasons behind the professor’s mid-semester termination. As anger grew, social media postings addressed the school administration’s unusual decision, and various reports circulated as time passed in Sheffler’s absence.

