Elkins-area educators, service personnel take part in walkout

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — A work stoppage continues today for teachers and school service personnel across West Virginia, closing schools around the state.

Despite the West Virginia State Legislature approving a multi-year pay raise for teachers, school service employees and the West Virginia State Police, the work stoppage will continue today.

Frank Caputo, American Federation of Teachers representative for West Virginia, said all efforts being made are for the students in the state.