Election results from central and southern West Virginia counties
By JOE SEVERINO and DOUGLAS SOULE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Results of some county-level races in Central and Southern West Virginia:
Boone
In the Democratic primary for Boone County Commission, Brett Kuhn received 61.69 percent of the votes, with 2,037 ballots cast in his favor. Jennings P. Miller and Cecil (Teddy) Silva followed behind. In the Republican primary, Joy Delano Underwood Sr. ran unopposed.
There were three open spots on the Boone County Board of Education, with four people running. Rob Nelson led the election, followed by Joe Tagliente Jr. and Barry L. Brown. Donnie Pauley placed fourth.
Braxton
Kathy Cogar captured the Democratic nomination for county commissioner over Ronald Facemire and Sarah Rexroad. Cogar edged out Facemire by just five votes.
