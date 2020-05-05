Education Alliance encourages donations on ‘Giving Tuesday’ in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “Every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.”

That’s the message from The Education Alliance, which is raising funds for its West Virginia education programs as a non-profit today, May 5, a day of giving across the nation.

The Education Alliance has a 37-year history of mobilizing business and community support for West Virginia students.

“Many of our fundraising events that support student programming have been cancelled but our work still continues,” aspokesperson said. “Your support is more important than ever. It’s a great time to give. Consider doubling your annual gift. We ask you to introduce the Alliance and share this opportunity with 3 friends. Contact us to take advantage of CARES Act giving and NIP Tax Credits.”

Click this link to GIVE HERE today and kick-start The Education Alliance Opportunity Fund on May 15.

The Education Alliance provided the following response during COVID-19:

Virtual Learning: 2,800 students participated in remote learning through the Energizing STEM and Blended Learning programs

Community Response: 20,000 meals distributed to families in need and 2,500 face shields created in Maker Spaces by AmeriCorps members and VISTAS.

Mentoring Students: Students in 35 schools transitioned to virtual mentoring to continue receiving support during the crisis

To contribute:

Online: A secure online GIVING SITE allows donors to make a one-time or recurring gift quickly and easily. Make a one-time or recurring gift

To send a gift by mail:

The Education Alliance

P.O. Box 3071

Charleston, WV 25331-3071

If sending a check, please make payable to The Education Alliance.

By Phone: Call (304) 342-7850 and have your credit or debit card information ready.

Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP): West Virginia State Tax Credits are available for stock or cash gifts to The Education Alliance in the amount of $500 or more. Visit our NIP Tax Credits page to learn more about making a NIP-eligible contribution.

Tax Information: Donors to The Education Alliance will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon receipt of payment. Unless otherwise indicated, contributions to The Education Alliance are 100% tax deductible.

The Education Alliance is registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization. West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration with financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capito