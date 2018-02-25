Editorial: WV Civilian Conservation Corps payroll is an outrage

From The Inter-Mountain of Elkins:

Public schools throughout West Virginia are closed because of a work stoppage organized by the state’s two teachers’ unions. The strike is illegal and will affect many students and their families adversely.

But it is not difficult to understand why teachers have become so frustrated with state government. Every Mountain State resident ought to be upset, too….

Suggest, on the other hand, that state government could be run less wastefully, and the reaction from agencies is that the world as we know it will come to an end if they have less to spend.

In a world full of cellphones, is it vital for us to have people patrolling highways, looking for motorists in distress? We pay for that every year by funding the Courtesy Patrol, operated by the Civilian Conservation Corps of West Virginia.

In 2015, the most recent year for which data could be found, it cost the CCC less than $2.2 million to fund the Courtesy Patrol. This year’s recommended budget calls for the state to pay $5 million for the service.

We pay our governor $150,000 a year. But in 2015, CCC Chief Executive Officer Robert Martin received a $360,414 salary. His chief operating officer made $176,651. That ought to outrage every Mountain State taxpayer….

