EDITORIAL: W.Va. Governor slides off the rails at chamber dinner

The Register-Herald editorial

Turns out that Gov. Jim Justice, the featured speaker at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Friday night, was the source of all entertainment, too, though no one was laughing, other than derisively, or applauding, other than politely.

The governor hosted a pity party for the image of a guy he sees when he looks in a mirror – a benevolent, tireless worker who goes out of his way at every turn for the good of everyone in the state, someone who does not get the credit he is due. (How many times have we heard him talk about the state’s financial mess that he found when he took the reins of governance?) What we saw, however, was a small, petty man, a thin-skinned, mean-spirited, self-absorbed, narcissistic billionaire whose only care in the world is his own welfare. After an abbreviated appearance at the front-end of the evening before quickly departing, Justice bemoaned a rather hefty bag of problems that he, himself, brought to the party. He did not care a whit about whom he offended – “No shit,” he said loudly – or could he be bothered with hanging around for the evening.

Our city and our state deserve better – and he owes the chamber an apology.

