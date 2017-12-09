Editorial: W.Va. DOH plan must get full benefit from road bond funds
From The Intelligencer of Wheeling
Northern Panhandle and East Ohio residents — our economies are linked strongly, after all — have waited a long time for improvements to W.Va. 2. They have occurred in bits and pieces for decades.
Voter approval in October of a major road bond issue cleared the way for near-completion of a major segment of W.Va. 2.
From Wheeling to southern Marshall County, the highway has been expanded to four lanes. Bond money would allow the four-lane road to be extended to Proctor, just north of New Martinsville.