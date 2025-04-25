Editorial: Toyota’s success in West Virginia is a lesson to learn from

The Herald-Dispatch

It seems that every two or three years, Toyota West Virginia announces another significant investment in its plant near the town of Buffalo in Putnam County. That’s good. Very good.

The most recent announcement came this week when Toyota said it will invest an additional $88 million in the part of the factory that assembles transaxles for hybrid vehicles. Thus West Virginia benefits from Toyota’s decision several years ago to not jump on the electric vehicle fad and instead focus on hybrid vehicles. It turns out that consumers prefer hybrids over EVs, which means additional investment in Toyota’s efforts in that market segment.

“This investment is another example of Toyota’s ‘build where we sell’ philosophy and further proof of the company’s confidence in our team members,” said David Rosier, president of Toyota West Virginia, in a news release. “Their willingness to embrace innovation and champion bold ideas continues to drive us forward, and we’re proud to play a pivotal role in providing customers with a variety of drivetrain options.”

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/opinion/editorial-toyotas-success-in-wv-is-a-lesson-to-learn-from/article_0103564e-4a14-4057-b403-d1e7639ea9d2.html