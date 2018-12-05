EDITORIAL: Substance abuse council a good move; Eastern Panhandle deserves a voice

The Journal

News Monday from the Governor’s Office highlighted the addition of a new state substance abuse council.

We applaud this effort. The state of West Virginia has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic. Any effort to halt the devastation is badly needed.

While the state and Gov. Jim Justice’s administration deserve credit for establishing a new substance abuse council, we hope they’re also paying attention to what’s happening here in the Eastern Panhandle

