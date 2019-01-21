EDITORIAL: Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Hate incident shows how much work remains

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Today we remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and events last week show the need to reflect on his mission and ministry is as great as ever.

A group of teenagers from a school in Kentucky had come to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March for Life, but instead found their way to groups participating in the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial. Their intent, it seems, was to cause trouble.