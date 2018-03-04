Editorial: Governor Justice pulling $58 million out of thin air did not convince WV teachers to end strike

From The Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Gazette page:

There’s a proverb that, if a cowboy says something but can’t back it up, people say he’s “all hat, no cattle.”

Not sure what Jim Justice’s hat size is, but there wasn’t a cow in sight at the West Virginia Capitol on Wednesday.

Instead, there were many teachers and school workers still just as angry, if not angrier, about their situation. There were also legislators who expressed extreme skepticism, to put it mildly, about Justice’s “plan” announced Tuesday night to end the statewide teacher strike.

Justice called a press conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, smiled for the cameras, and told a heartwarming story about a boy he met earlier this week. The governor announced that the state had (quite conveniently) discovered an extra $58 million coming in next fiscal year, which would go toward increased raises for teachers and other state employees.

As for Public Employees Insurance Agency benefits, which many teachers have said is a larger concern than pay raises, Justice said a task force would be appointed “right off the get go” to look into that.

A task force. How reassuring. …

