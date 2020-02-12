Editorial: Funding for cracker plan a sound investment

From The Wheeling News-Register:

Ohio state officials revealed last week that they are pumping another $20 million into the proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County, located across the Ohio River from Moundsville, W.Va.

That brings total state involvement through JobsOhio to $70 million — for a project that has not yet been announced officially as a done deal.

State officials say the $20 million will help with preparation of a site for the cracker plant, near the Ohio River in southeastern Belmont County.

PTT Global Chemical America of Thailand and Daelim Industrial Co. of South Korea have said an announcement on plans for the plant will come this summer. In view of the amount of work and money already put into the project, is virtually inconceivable that the facility will not be built. …

