Editorial: ‘Fake News’: Trump’s attacks on journalism are harmful

Donald Trump began very early in his presidency to hit the accelerator on use of the term “fake news” in what, at the time, seemed a battle with major national media outlets. He has not let up; and the ripple effects go far beyond the organizations at which the president might initially have been aiming.

Local reporters are used to taking a little good-natured ribbing from public officials and other members of the communities we serve. Most of the time, it rolls off their backs. But lately some folks feel emboldened to use language that cuts a little deeper. “Hey (reporter), are you gonna go back to the newsroom and make up some fake news?” one member of the public asked after a meeting being covered by the reporter.

