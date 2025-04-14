EDITORIAL: Are We Seeing a Return on Taxes?

The Intelligencer

As tax day approaches (remember, you have until the end of the day Tuesday to file taxes digitally, and if you’re using the U.S. Postal Service, make sure you have taxes there during business hours for the postmark), Mountain State residents might find themselves wondering, “What does all that money I send to Charleston get me, anyway?”

All over the country, the question is the same, and WalletHub put together the “States with the Best and Worst Taxpayer ROI (2025)” to give some answers.

First, it should be noted WalletHub says New Hampshire gives its taxpayers the best return on investment, and New Mexico the worst.

It turns out West Virginia is somewhat middle of the road with an overall ranking of 33rd — it is 25th for taxes paid and 36th for overall government services.

But breaking down the services category further, the Mountain state was 46th for education, 50th for health, 23rd for safety, 38th for economy, and a perhaps surprising ninth for infrastructure and pollution.

