Economic Development Authority approves up to $80M in bonds for WV state parks improvements
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Facilities at West Virginia’s state parks and forests are set to receive a thorough shine-up through up to $80 million in bonds authorized Thursday by the state Economic Development Authority.
At its monthly meeting, the EDA approved a resolution to issue excess lottery revenue bonds for the state Division of Natural Resources. The agency will use the bonds — issued in one or more series and not to exceed $80 million — for various improvement projects at state parks and recreational areas of state forests, with a focus on infrastructure.
“This is a significant step forward for state parks,” Sam England, chief of West Virginia State Parks, said at the meeting.
