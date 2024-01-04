Eastern Panhandle Prep cutting high school, pre-K classes

By Tim Cook, Spirit of Jefferson

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — As a cost-cutting measure, the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy in Kearneysville, the county’s public charter school, will no longer offer a high school and pre-kindergarten program for its third school year next fall.

The school’s board of directors voted on Dec. 12 to eliminate its high school and pre-kindergarten program in the face of a debt “in excess of $1.8 million,” according to Ron Packard, the chief executive and co-founder of Accel Schools, the private management company operating EPPA.

EPPA’s debt is owed to Accel Schools, which provided the start-up funding.

