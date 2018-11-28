Eastern Panhandle author’s first book earns 2nd place award

By EMILY KEEFER

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Local author Matthew “Maasaw” Howard’s first book, “Adonvdo Yona Bear Spirit Mountain: An Ancestral Awakening,” gained national attention among the 2,000-plus entries in the American Book Fest’s “Best New Book” category.

The book, published through AuthorHouse self-publishing company, took second place.

According to Howard, the inspiration behind his story is the archaeological site that he owns, created by his ancestors more than 15,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. They were expert hunters, herbalists, botanists, navigators, astrologists, fishermen, parents, artists and, most importantly, survivalists, Howard said.

