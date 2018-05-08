Latest News:
Eastern Panhandle artists, Martinsburg High School students participate in ‘Handmade in America’ art project

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

David Heatwole holding his son Adam, 13 (Center back row) with several of the participating Martinsburg High School students holding up their mural designs for David’s “Handmade in America Project.” Two of the murals designs will be painted on the side of an 18 Wheel Tractor Trailer that will tour across the United States later this summer.
(Journal photo by Ron Agnir)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Local artist David Heatwole is taking his message of “art can change the world” on the road — literally.

Heatwole and the Martinsburg High School Art Department plan to send across America a 53-inch trailer decorated with two giant paint-by-the-numbers murals. Rather than traditional paint and brushes, students from different states will add their mark by placing their painted hand prints upon the truck.

Heatwole, a known advocate for the arts, is recognized for creating projects that bring people together in a collaborative effort.

