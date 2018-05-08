Eastern Panhandle artists, Martinsburg High School students participate in ‘Handmade in America’ art project

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Local artist David Heatwole is taking his message of “art can change the world” on the road — literally.

Heatwole and the Martinsburg High School Art Department plan to send across America a 53-inch trailer decorated with two giant paint-by-the-numbers murals. Rather than traditional paint and brushes, students from different states will add their mark by placing their painted hand prints upon the truck.

Heatwole, a known advocate for the arts, is recognized for creating projects that bring people together in a collaborative effort.