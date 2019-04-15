Eastern Panhandle among best for business growth in W.Va.

By BREANNA FRANCIS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County saw the seventh highest growth in business in West Virginia last year, ranking No. 7 among 55 other counties, with Jefferson and Morgan counties close behind.

The business growth analysis conducted by Business Statistics Database found that from Feb. 28, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019, 597 new businesses were created in Berkeley County.

Originally beginning the year-long analysis with 4,217 active businesses, Berkeley County ended the year with 4,626 businesses in total, equating a 9.70 percent growth in the area.

