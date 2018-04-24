Early voting in West Virginia starts Wednesday

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County voters can get a head start on the election Wednesday when early voting begins.

Early voting runs Wednesday through May 5 at the J. Harper Meredith Building at 200 Jackson St. in Fairmont. People can cast their votes from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“They are eligible to vote there whatever precinct they’re from,” said Julie Kincaid, voter registration deputy clerk in the county clerk’s office. “It’s open to everyone who is registered in Marion County.”

