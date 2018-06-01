By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Three early polls conducted in the race for U.S. Senate in West Virginia — including one Republican survey — show Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin leading the race by as much as 13 percentage points.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, each won their party’s respective nomination in the May 8 primary election. The results of a poll released this week by the Republican firm Gravis Marketing and reported by conservative Breitbart News have Manchin leading with the vote of 53 percent of respondents, to 40 percent for Morrisey.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/06/early-polls-show-manchin-in-front-in-u-s-senate-race/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register