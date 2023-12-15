Dry spell decreases yields for local growers

By Emma Delk, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling farmers hope for gray skies, as harvests were negatively impacted due to this year being the ninth driest ever recorded in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

Wheeling’s average rainfall this year of 31.49 inches fell four inches short of the average expected rainfall for the city of 35.77 inches, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Raclyley.

“This year, we saw much fewer thunderstorms in the area where we tend to pick up that summer precipitation,” said Raclyley. “Plus, we had a drier-than-usual winter last winter.”

While rainfall is lower than average, Wheeling is not at risk of entering a drought, clarified Raclyley. Highlighting the potential benefits of lower precipitation, he explained that the chance of flooding in the city has been decreased since streams in the area can take on more water.

Though the general population will face little impact from less rainfall, farmers whose yields rely on consistent precipitation throughout the year have felt the repercussions.

