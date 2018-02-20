Drug firm loses bid to keep opioid lawsuit out of West Virginia county ravaged by OD deaths

By ERIC EYRE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nation’s largest prescription drug distributor has lost its bid to keep a lawsuit against the company out of rural Boone County, an area hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

A federal judge in Charleston rejected McKesson’s claim that it has no duty under West Virginia law to refuse to ship “suspicious” orders of prescription opioids and other powerful drugs to pharmacies in the state.

U.S District Judge David Faber sent Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against drug giant McKesson back to Boone County Circuit Court, where the case is expected to pick up steam.

The lawsuit seeks to hold McKesson accountable for West Virginia’s opioid epidemic. The lawsuit, which was filed in early 2016, alleges that McKesson failed to take steps to stop massive shipments of prescription painkillers to West Virginia.

Between 1999 and 2014, Boone County had the third-highest prescription drug overdose death rate in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

