Drug firm CEO not expected to answer questions about West Virginia opioid probe

By ERIC EYRE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/wv_drug_abuse/drug-firm-ceo-not-expected-to-answer-questions-about-wv/article_0ecc25d7-3588-54f7-ac05-83b70a709115.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail