Drug firm CEO not expected to answer questions about West Virginia opioid probe
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
MADISON, W.Va. — Drug giant McKesson Corp.’s top executive doesn’t plan to answer questions about a congressional investigation into the company’s alleged role in West Virginia’s opioid epidemic, a lawyer for the firm told a Boone County judge Thursday.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter last month to McKesson CEO John Hammergren, asking him about the drug distributor’s large shipments of prescription opioids to small-town pharmacies in Southern West Virginia.
Lawyers representing Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office recently notified McKesson that they plan to travel to the company’s San Francisco headquarters next month to ask about the House probe, while taking depositions from Hammergren and other executives.
