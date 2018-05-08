Drillers keep producing gas in West Virginia and Ohio

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Despite the February Belmont County well blast that allowed methane to leak into the atmosphere for 19 days, XTO Energy helped parent firm, Exxon Mobil, post earnings of $4.7 billion for the first three months of 2018.

Moreover, Marcellus and Utica shale drillers such as Chevron, Southwestern Energy Co., CNX Resources, EQT Corp. and Antero Resources continued to grow natural gas yields in the first quarte. Some firms posted records for earnings and/or production. “Increased commodity prices, coupled with a focus on operating efficiently and strengthening our portfolio, resulted in higher earnings and the highest quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales since 2014,” said Exxon Chairman and CEO Darren W. Woods.

