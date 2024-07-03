Dr. Kendra S. Boggess, president of Concord University, to retire in August 2025

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. — After 41 years of dedicated service to Concord University, Dr. Kendra S. Boggess has announced her retirement as President, effective August 2025. Dr. Boggess, the university’s first female president, took on the role in Spring 2014 and has since led Concord through a transformative period marked by significant growth and resilience in the face of various challenges.

Throughout her tenure, Dr. Boggess has been a visionary leader, guiding Concord University through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, funding cuts, and other hurdles typical in higher education. Her unwavering commitment to the university’s motto, “Come to Learn, Go to Serve,” was particularly evident during the pandemic, where she, her administration, faculty and staff not only ensured the safety of the campus community while maintaining continuity in education but also donated critical personal protective masks during a national shortage.

Under Dr. Boggess’s leadership, Concord University, along with the CU Foundation achieved numerous milestones and improvements. Notable projects include the comprehensive renovation of the Twin Towers dormitory, enhancing student living conditions with modern amenities. Additionally, the addition of an on-campus student health center, upgrades to athletic facilities such as the track renovation and other infrastructure improvements have been pivotal in enhancing Concord’s ability to support its students and community.

In terms of academics, Dr. Boggess and her faculty administration expanded Concord’s offerings by introducing new programs in Nursing, Physician Assistant Studies, Substance Use Studies, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Masters of Business Administration, and various minors in programs developed to enhance graduate studies as well as student employability. Her advocacy also led to the creation of West Virginia’s first Varsity Esports Team and a major in Esports, underscoring her commitment to advancing innovative educational opportunities and meeting student interests.

Additionally, during her tenure she, the faculty, and her Grant’s staff have increased funding exponentially to support Faculty and Student research, academic programming, and student support services.

Reflecting on her tenure, Dr. Boggess expressed profound gratitude: “It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, and a touch of sadness that I plan to leave The Campus Beautiful and embark on my future retirement plans. I have been consistently buoyed by an extraordinary community through every challenge. It has truly been the honor of my lifetime to represent and help build our community at Concord University.”

Dr. Brad Lane, chair of the search committee tasked with finding Dr. Boggess’s successor, remarked, “With Dr. Boggess’s announcement, it marks the end of a significant era of leadership and dedication. Her tenure has been characterized by a commitment to academic excellence, student success, shared governance, and community engagement. The search committee will diligently seek a leader who can uphold Concord University’s values, traditions, and also bring innovative ideas to guide the institution into the future.”

Concord University remains steadfast in its commitment to academic excellence and community service as it prepares for this transition. Dr. Boggess’s legacy will undoubtedly serve as a guiding light as the university continues on its path of growth and distinction.