Dominion Energy eyes Tazewell, Va.: Studies still underway to determine if Tazewell is suitable for $2B facility

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

TAZEWELL, Va. — As one part of the preliminary work needed to determine if Tazewell County is suitable for a $2 billion Dominion Energy pump storage facility project ends, another one will soon get under way.

“We have completed the geotechnical studies on the Tazewell site,” said Greg Edwards, external affairs representative for Dominion. “But we still have a number of environmental studies to complete.”

Edwards said those studies have to wait for the weather to change.

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph