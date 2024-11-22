Domestic violence victims in W.Va. can now seek a protective order without having to face their attacker

By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault will soon be able to access court protection orders remotely thanks to a program adopted by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“We want individuals to be able to come into court,” Lisa Tackett, director of court services, said. “These are very volatile situations that people are in. We want them to feel they’re able to tell the court exactly what’s going on in their lives and ask for that protection.”

Tackett presented the Remote Victim Outreach Program to officials in Marion County Tuesday. The program is in 11 counties, Tackett said the goal is to expand it to all 55 counties. Marion and Monongalia counties joined this week. The program will partner with HOPE Inc., to provide victims a safe place to go and access a judge through a virtual courtroom and request vital protection orders without having to encounter their assailant.

The remote option is already available in Cabell, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Ohio, Wayne and Wood counties. Tackett said it’s important for people to feel safe and secure.

