Documents: WV Department of Commerce issued repeated, misleading statements on RISE
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just one day after Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher claimed that 1,100 families had received assistance from the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program, a staffer from the Governor’s Office relayed concerns she received from a survivor of the deadly June 2016 flood who was not getting the help he needed.
“The Office of Governor Jim Justice received a phone call from [redacted] today regarding his concern with not having any correspondence with RISE West Virginia regarding when the work on his home will begin, after finding out he was approved,” wrote Lindsey Atkins, a caseworker for Gov. Jim Justice, in a Nov. 2, 2017, email.
“He claims he has been waiting for ‘two months’ and is afraid winter is going to come and he will have no preparations done to his home, due to being told by RISE West Virginia not to do any work to his home while awaiting services from them.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/documents-dept-of-commerce-issued-repeated-misleading-statements-on-rise/article_bbfa1bfa-cd6b-52ff-80c5-a122de6c8227.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail