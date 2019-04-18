Doctors in five states, including two in West Virginia, charged with prescribing painkillers for cash, sex
Staff, wire reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia doctors are among 60 people who were indicted as a result of a multi-state investigation into illegal prescriptions and distribution of opioids and narcotics as part of multiple health care fraud schemes.
Dr. Marc Spelar, of Milton, and Dr. Chad Poage, of Morgantown, each are named in indictments unsealed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.
The doctors are among 60 people charged in 11 federal districts. The defendants include 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners, and seven other licensed medical professionals, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail