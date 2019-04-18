Latest News:
Doctors in five states, including two in West Virginia, charged with prescribing painkillers for cash, sex

Staff, wire reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Brian Benczkowski, Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division, speaks beside members of Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, during a news conference, Wednesday, in Cincinnati. Federal authorities say they have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous drugs.
(AP photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia doctors are among 60 people who were indicted as a result of a multi-state investigation into illegal prescriptions and distribution of opioids and narcotics as part of multiple health care fraud schemes.

Dr. Marc Spelar, of Milton, and Dr. Chad Poage, of Morgantown, each are named in indictments unsealed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

The doctors are among 60 people charged in 11 federal districts. The defendants include 31 doctors, seven pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners, and seven other licensed medical professionals, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

